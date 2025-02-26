There is a lot to like about lichens

But what makes lichens most fascinating is that each species is a curious, plantlike structure composed of a fungus and an alga — or sometimes a cyanobacterium — that have formed inseparable, mutually beneficial relationships. The algae and cyanobacteria contain chlorophyll and make food through photosynthesis; the fungi furnish structure, shelter, water and minerals.

In these symbiotic relationships, lichens live, function and reproduce as distinct species. Their scientific names are based on their fungus type.

Malcolm Hodges, one of Georgia’s leading lichen experts, has introduced this enchanting world to scores of Georgians over the years through “lichen walks” around the state. Last week, he led us on a walk at Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Coweta County.

The park, Hodges noted, is relatively pollution free, ideal for lichens, many of which are highly sensitive to dirty air — a trait that makes them good indicators of air quality.

Walking through a hardwood forest and across a granite rock outcrop, we found lichens every step of the way. Hodges rattled off their names: Pixie cups, Texas wart, gold dust, tan turban, British soldiers, granite thorn, old gray ruffle, bulging Martian-eyes, reindeer lichen and on and on.

With magnifying hand lenses, or loupes, we peered into the beauty and diversity of these magical worlds and saw microscopic landscapes of mountains, valleys, forests, meadows and canyons, bathed in vibrant colors and textures.

More information: https://georgiabiodiversity.org/portal/group_info/lichens

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Thursday. Three planets appear just after dark: Mercury, low in the west; Mars, high in the west; Jupiter, in the west (near the moon on Wednesday).

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.