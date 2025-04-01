Red buckeye blooms are a boon to hummingbirds

The tiny birds are tired and hungry after their long flights — including a 500-mile, nonstop leg across the Gulf of Mexico — and are in need of nectar for quick energy. Many of them will stay in Georgia to nest; many others will stop only for a few days to rest and refuel before going on to nesting grounds as far north as Canada.

The birds, of course, also rely on backyard feeders and sugary liquid from sap wells in hardwood tree trunks — drilled by yellow bellied sapsuckers — for nourishment. Studies show, however, that ruby-throats prefer nectar from red tubular wildflowers.

Besides red buckeye, other such native flowers include pale jewelweed, trumpet creeper, red morning glory, wild bergamot, cardinal flower and scarlet beebalm. The birds typically do not prefer garden flowers such as daffodils or forsythia.

But hummingbirds cannot survive on nectar and sugar water from feeders alone. When they commence breeding and nesting, they switch to a diet mostly of tiny insects and spiders for protein to stay healthy and feed their young. They will still need nectar, though, for energy.

Red buckeyes will bloom through May. Then, other tubular flowers such as jewelweed and trumpet creeper will begin blooming.

