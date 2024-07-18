‘Pedophile’ prison escapee who eluded capture since 1994 arrested in Georgia

The news release said investigators learned that Johnson had at some point “stolen the identity” of the boy who died in Texas in 1962, obtaining the child’s birth certificate. In 1995, Johnson was said to have been issued a social security number in the child’s name in that state. Johnson was said to have used the alias to obtain a Georgia driver’s license in 1998.

Credit: Oregon Department of Corrections Credit: Oregon Department of Corrections

Upon his escape in November 1994 from a prison in Salem, Oregon, officials there believed he may have been headed to Texas. It was not immediately known how long he had been in the Macon area, but that he had been living in an apartment here since 2011. Jail officials in Macon said he had no known local arrests.

The apartment building where he was said to be staying, a five-story, 52-unit complex, is typically home to older residents. It lies about five blocks west of I-75, just east of the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, along Vineville Avenue, a main thoroughfare into and out of downtown Macon.

An alert circulated by Oregon Department of Corrections officials in early 2019 described the hazel-eyed, 6-foot-tall Johnson as “a pedophile” who “presents a high probability of victimizing pre-teen boys” and that he “should not be allowed contact with children.”

Johnson was booked into the Bibb County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Oregon, according to authorities.