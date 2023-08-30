Mayor: St. Petersburg still at risk of high water, twisters

In Florida, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch says parts of the city have been hit with about 4 feet (1.2 meters) of storm surge, with more water expected at high tide Wednesday afternoon.

Welch says there remains a risk from tornadoes and live downed power lines. No deaths in the city had been reported by late morning although some neighborhoods were flooded.

Three major bridges, including the Sunshine Skyway across the mouth of Tampa Bay, remained closed.

“Make no mistake, this hurricane left its mark. The reality is we are not done dealing with the consequences of this major storm,” Welch said.