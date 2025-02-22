Georgia News
Laken Riley: UGA students run, walk to pay tribute on anniversary of death

Georgia nursing student was killed on Athens campus one year ago while on morning run.
Participants depart Alpha Chi Omega's sorority house for the Laken Riley Walk/Run in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, the one-year anniversary of the death of Laken Riley. Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was killed while running on the University of Georgia's campus. It was the first homicide at the state's flagship public university in more than two decades. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution)

By Jacqueline GaNun – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

ATHENS — A crowd of about a hundred gathered here Saturday at Laken Riley’s sorority house to pay tribute to the 22-year-old nursing student who was killed while running on the University of Georgia’s campus one year ago.

Laken’s Miles, also known as the 22 for 22 Memorial, encouraged participants to run or walk 22 minutes without stopping. The event was organized by the Laken Hope Foundation and hosted by Alpha Chi Omega.

“We gather today to keep that hope alive and remember the bright light that she was,” said a sorority member before the campus run began around 9 a.m.

The funeral for Laken Riley will be held Friday at Woodstock City Church.

With no set pace or route, the runners and walkers set off in all directions from the house after a brief introduction. Many trekked down South Lumpkin Street, some walkers cheering on runners they recognized as they passed.

Nevaeh Anderson, a UGA freshman, didn’t know Riley personally but walked to pay respect to Riley’s family and friends.

“That poor girl tried to do everything she could to save her own life,” said Anderson, adding that she and other students took time Saturday “to spread awareness” and “show support.”

Runners participating in the Laken Riley Walk/Run in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, the one-year anniversary of the death of nursing student Laken Riley, the first homicide on University of Georgia's campus in more than two decades. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal- Constitution).

Riley was killed Feb. 22, 2024, during a morning run on a wooded trail near UGA’s intramural fields, the first homicide on the campus in more than two decades. An Athens judge in November sentenced Jose Ibarra to life in prison with no possibility of parole after finding Ibarra guilty of felony murder, intent to rape, hindering a 911 call and other charges.

Riley, a student at Augusta University’s nursing program in Athens, had previously attended UGA. She graduated in 2020 from River Ridge High School in Woodstock, where she was on the cross-country team.

ExploreLaken Riley: Family, friends remember student slain on UGA campus

Her violent death became a flashpoint in the national debate over U.S. border security. Ibarra, a Venezuelan, entered the U.S. illegally, according to authorities. Last month, President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act, which gives federal immigration agencies broad authority to detain migrants accused of a variety of crimes.

Fresh flowers were left at the Lake Herrick sign by the intramural fields on the University of Georgia's campus in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of nursing student Laken Riley, the first homicide on campus in more than two decades. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

Brianna Lieblang added white flowers to a pile of bouquets Saturday morning at Lake Herrick, near the running trails where Riley’s body was found.

“I just felt like I should,” Lieblang, a UGA senior, said. “She seemed like a good person.”

Lieblang said she had just finished a class with one of Riley’s friends when she heard of Riley’s death.

“It could have been me, could have been anyone just as easily,” Lieblang said. “It was just something that shouldn’t have happened.”

Runners on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 enter the University of Georgia trails where Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was killed one year ago. Runners and walkers paid tribute to Riley by walking or running for 22 minutes on the one-year anniversary of her death, the first homicide on the campus in more than two decades. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Katie Overmyer, also a UGA student, occasionally goes on runs in Athens.

“When I heard the story, it really broke my heart,” Overmyer, a freshman, said. “She’s someone that reminds me so much of myself.”

Overmyer is a member of a different sorority, and she said it was special to see people from multiple Greek life organizations at Saturday’s event.

“It brought everyone together,” she said. “It’s really important that we don’t forget, ever, what happened to her.”

Lori Ellis and her husband, of Watkinsville, GA, placed an angel where Laken Riley was killed on the University of Georgia campus. Others placed fresh roses there on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, the one-year anniversary of Riley's death. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

