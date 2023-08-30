BreakingNews
Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover

Hurricane Idalia brings flooding to Florida streets

Georgia News
By AP
10 minutes ago
X

Hurricane Idalia is bringing flooding to the streets of Florida from Tampa to Tallahassee, a stretch of more than 200 miles (320 kilometers). Residents in vulnerable coastal areas had been ordered to pack up and leave as Idalia gained strength. Mayor John Dailey of Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, is urging everyone to stay put Wednesday because it’s too late to risk going outside. “The time to evacuate has come and gone,” Dailey said on NBC’s “Today” show. “It is time to shelter in place.”

In Clearwater, in the Tampa Bay area’s Pinellas County, the city is asking those who remained despite a mandatory evacuation order to restrict their water and toilet usage because the stormwater system is strained. County officials say flooding had been reported on roads throughout coastal areas. The county sheriff’s office closed access to barrier islands, and much of Gulf Boulevard, along the barrier islands, is closed because of significant flooding.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

About the Author

AP
Editors' Picks

Credit: National Centers for Environmental Information

TRACKING IDALIA
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 32h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
1h ago

Credit: AP Photo/UK Broadcasters Pool

Veteran media executive Mark Thompson named new CNN president
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
6h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
6h ago
The Latest
Scenes from Georgia: St. Simons Island pier closed to visitors
5m ago
Idalia’s approach from the Gulf poses challenges on Georgia coast
6m ago
Center of Hurricane Idalia crosses into Georgia
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
12h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top