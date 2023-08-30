Florida airports to reopen

Airports in Florida are planning to reopen as Hurricane Idalia moves across Georgia, barely above hurricane status.
Tampa International Airport announced that it is reopening to arriving flights Wednesday afternoon and that departing flights and normal operations will resume early Thursday.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport says that it is reopening Wednesday afternoon and that flights will resume Thursday. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reopened Wednesday morning.
