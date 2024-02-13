Court upholds life sentences for Atlanta Olympics, abortion clinic bomber

Rudolph admitted to carrying out the deadly bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and three other attacks in Georgia and Alabama. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of arson and of using a destructive device during a crime of violence.

Rudolph argued he was due a new sentence after a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in which justices found that a statute providing enhanced penalties for using a firearm or deadly device during a “crime of violence” was unconstitutionally vague. The 11th Circuit rejected his claim.

The bombing during a musical show at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta on July 27, 1996, killed one person and injured dozens. The bomb exploded about 1:20 a.m. July 27, 1996, at the end of the first full week of the Summer Olympics, during musical performances held at Centennial Olympic Park. The bomb was contained in a backpack left near a music stage. Alice Hawthorne, a 44-year-old spectator from Albany, was killed by the blast.

The bombing at the New Woman All Women in Birmingham on Jan. 29, 1998, killed a Birmingham police officer and seriously wounded a clinic nurse.

Rudolph also set bombs outside a Georgia abortion clinic and the Otherside Lounge, a gay and lesbian nightclub in Atlanta.