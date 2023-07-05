Can you pass the U.S. citizenship test?

Each year, hundreds of thousands of immigrants to the United States become citizens by taking the naturalization test.

The federal government says 967,500 freshly minted Americans passed the test in fiscal year 2022. This is a 20% increase from last year and the highest number of naturalizations seen since FY 2008.

To pass the test, immigrants must answer 6 of 10 questions correctly. The questions are pulled from 100 questions provided to test takers. More than 96% of all test takers pass the test, according to data from U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services.