Can you pass the U.S. citizenship test?

Georgia News
By
9 minutes ago
X

Each year, hundreds of thousands of immigrants to the United States become citizens by taking the naturalization test.

The federal government says 967,500 freshly minted Americans passed the test in fiscal year 2022. This is a 20% increase from last year and the highest number of naturalizations seen since FY 2008.

To pass the test, immigrants must answer 6 of 10 questions correctly. The questions are pulled from 100 questions provided to test takers. More than 96% of all test takers pass the test, according to data from U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services.

About the Author

George Mathis has worked in the AJC newsroom since 1999 in a variety of roles including editing local news, blogger and columnist.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Republicans sue over rejection of voter challenger to Fulton election board3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Atlanta school board announces search for new superintendent
1h ago

Credit: TNS

It’s not common, but some pilots have been arrested for being drunk
1h ago

Credit: Crisp County Sheriff's Office

Suspect fatally shoots Georgia deputy, flees in patrol car, sheriff says
1h ago

Credit: Crisp County Sheriff's Office

Suspect fatally shoots Georgia deputy, flees in patrol car, sheriff says
1h ago

Credit: City of Conyers

Will Conyers soon be home to a new sports and entertainment district?
5h ago
The Latest
Suspect in fatal shooting of Georgia sheriff's deputy arrested after trying to flee in...
1h ago
Howard leads Atlanta against Los Angeles after 43-point game
1h ago
Guardians and Braves play to determine series winner
10h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
6h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
7h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top