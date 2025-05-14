According to bird enthusiast Teresa Mayes, who lives in northeast Atlanta near Herbert Taylor Park, a pair of phoebes has nested each spring for years under a pedestrian bridge at the park’s entrance. This spring was no exception, as Teresa and her husband, John, discovered during their walks.

But in late April, Teresa learned a city of Atlanta contractor was ready to make extensive repairs to the bridge. She feared the work would destroy the phoebes‘ nest, which contained two babies.

She and others appealed to the contractor to delay the construction until the baby phoebes fledged and had left the nest. The contractor agreed to wait, and the little birds fledged successfully. Teresa and other bird lovers thanked the construction workers for their compassion and for protecting the birds.

“There’s no way I’m going to ignore any bird in distress that I can help,” she said.

The Eastern phoebe is a plump, drab species of flycatcher found throughout Georgia during winter but breeds in North Georgia during spring and summer. It usually builds its cup-shaped nest of mud, moss, grass and feathers under bridges, culverts, decks, eaves of buildings, picnic shelters and other human-built structures. Females lay four to five eggs per nesting, which may be twice per season.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, retired Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter Tuesday. Mercury and Venus are low in the east before dawn. Mars is high in the west. Jupiter is low in the west just after dark. Saturn rises in the east a few hours before sunrise.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.