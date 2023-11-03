GE spinoff downsizes office footprint with relocation near The Battery

Move to Cobb County will reduce GE office division’s footprint in metro Atlanta by 70%

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

News
By
39 minutes ago

The power spinoff of General Electric is moving its Atlanta workforce to a new — and much smaller — office space near The Battery in Cobb County.

GE Vernova, which is set to fully separate from its parent company next year, announced this week it has leased 77,000 square feet within 600 Galleria Parkway through 2036, according to a news release. The company will vacate its current offices at 4200 Wildwood Parkway in Marietta as part of the relocation, which will reduce GE Vernova’s metro Atlanta office footprint by nearly 70%.

The move leaves the Marietta office building, where GE’s power division currently leased about 256,000 square feet, without a tenant, according to online real estate publication Bisnow. The building’s owner, Florida-based Workspace Property Trust, did not respond to a request for comment.

The new lease is a boon for 600 Galleria Parkway, which is one of the five towers that comprise The Galleria office park in Cobb County. The property’s owner, Sandy Springs-based Piedmont Office Realty Trust, touted the deal for filling the last remaining large block of vacancy within the building, bringing the 2.1-million square foot complex to 90% leased.

ExploreAtlanta awaits office market ‘reckoning’ as financial pressure mounts

Piedmont CEO Brent Smith said in a third-quarter earnings call that The Galleria “is an example of how our amenitized, well-located, high-quality assets continue to lead their respective submarkets with leasing activity,”

Roughly 400 employees will occupy the new offices at The Galleria, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

The announcement comes during a dry spell for office leasing activity across metro Atlanta. More than 30% of all Atlanta-area office space was either vacant or available for sublease at the end of September, which real estate services firm CBRE said is a record high for the region.

ExploreAtlanta’s abundance of available office space exceeds record

The shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom over the region’s office market, with companies years later still grappling with hybrid and remote work. In addition, high interest rates, construction costs and a tight refinancing market have further ramped up pressure on office landlords overseeing half-empty portfolios.

Boston-based GE announced two years ago it planned to divide its company into thirds, with each resulting public company taking over a different division. GE Vernova, which is currently called GE Power, will finish its split next year and begin publicly trading under the stock ticker GEV. The company will be based in Cambridge, Mass.

The other two companies are Chicago-based GE HealthCare, the firm’s medical technology division, and Cincinnati-based GE Aerospace, which focuses on aviation.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across Georgia6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Some of Greene’s Cobb constituents see redistricting as way to fix a bad match
3h ago

BREAKING
Man shot by Cartersville police after allegedly firing at officers
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Low voter turnout for metro Atlanta races as early voting period ends
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Low voter turnout for metro Atlanta races as early voting period ends
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How Atlanta training center opponents collected tens of thousands of signatures
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Contributed

Republican legislators propose new Gwinnett County city
1h ago
Metro Atlanta interfaith leaders call for cease-fire in Holy Land
6h ago
Somewhere, over the fairway, bluebirds fly
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
4h ago
How to watch “The South Got Something To Say”
5m ago
Buying Black art at center of show
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top