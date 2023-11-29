Funeral procession heads to Carters’ family home

After concluding his eulogy, Pastor Tony Lowden asked everyone to stand and join in singing “Amazing Grace.”
The song “Imagine,” written by John Lennon, was played on the piano as the service ended.
Rosalynn Carter’s casket was then carried out of the church as her family followed and lined up behind the hearse.
The long procession of cars left Maranatha and headed toward the Carters’ home for a private burial.
N. Bond Street in Plains was lined with uniformed members of various law enforcement agencies from across South Georgia, including rangers from the National Park Service stationed at the Jimmy Carter site down the street. Shortly after noon, they started spreading out, facing the crowd, creating separation between the street and the sidewalk.
