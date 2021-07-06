fuboTV Removes 6 Popular Channels From Its Streaming Lineup

Are you a fuboTV subscriber? You may be disappointed to learn that your number of channel options just shrunk.
As of July 1, there are some popular television channels that are no longer available on the live TV streaming service.
In this article, I’ll look at the channels that are going way, explore the explanation and consider some alternative streaming services that may better serve customers who want to access these channels.
These 6 Channels Are No Longer Included With a fuboTV Subscription
fuboTV has decided to drop the A&E family of networks.
That means users no longer have access to the following channels through any of the fuboTV subscription packages:
- A&E
- History Channel
- Lifetime
- Lifetime Movie Network
- FYI Channel
- Vice
This means fans of popular shows such as Intervention, Hoarders, Pawn Stars, Swamp People and Super Nanny are going to need to find a new streaming service to continue watching these shows on live TV.
Why Is fuboTV Doing This?
It appears that fuboTV decided not to renew a contract with the A&E family of networks after the end of June.
According to a report from The Streamable, fuboTV representatives say this was a decision made to "balancing value and keeping costs as low as possible for consumers."
In other words, the cost to keep those six networks was presumably about to go up and fuboTV was not prepared to eat that cost or to raise subscription prices.
This isn’t the first time that fuboTV, which is considered a sports-centric streaming service, has had to make a tough decision on non-sports content. In 2020, it dropped the Turner family of networks (TBS, TNT, etc.) based on a similar line of thinking.
What Streaming Services Still Offer These Channels?
If these channels are deal breakers for you as a fuboTV subscriber, you may be wondering what to do.
The cheapest alternative that has all six of these channels included with a subscription is Philo at $25 per month. But you'll be sacrificing a lot of the live sports and news that you get with fuboTV if you make the switch to Philo.
Hulu + Live TV is another option that carries all six of these channels. It is the same base price as fuboTV at $64.99 per month.
Team Clark has all of the tools you’ll need to make a decision on a new streaming service.
You can start by reading our best streaming services guide, and then you can use our live TV streaming services channel tool to assess the market.
Find all your favorite channels by typing the channel name into the search box. Pick the channel from the list or hit "Enter" to select. Add as many as you'd like!
What Is Left on fuboTV
It’s easy to get frustrated when a streaming service removes channels without lowering your subscription price. Customers are right to say, “Hey, I was paying you for those channels!”
But many fuboTV customers or potential customers may still be happy with this channel lineup.
Here’s a look at the channels you can still stream via fuboTV’s two packages:
2UIDX:60eb931a370f0
|FuboTV – Elite ($79.99)
|FuboTV – Starter ($64.99)
|ABC
|ABC
|ABC News Live
|ABC News Live
|ACC Network
|ACC Network
|AccuWeather
|AccuWeather
|AMC
|AMC
|American Heroes Channel
|Animal Planet
|Animal Planet
|BBC America
|BBC America
|BBC World News
|beIN Sports
|beIN Sports
|beIn Sports ñ
|beIn Sports ñ
|BET
|BET
|BET Her
|BET Jams
|BET Soul
|Big Ten Network
|Big Ten Network
|Bravo
|Bravo
|CBS
|CBS
|CBS Sports Network
|CBS Sports Network
|CBSN
|CBSN
|Cheddar
|Cheddar
|CMT
|CMT
|CNBC
|CNBC
|CNBC World
|Comedy Central
|Comedy Central
|Comet TV
|Comet TV
|Cooking Channel
|Destination America
|Discovery Channel
|Discovery Channel
|Discovery Family
|Discovery Life
|Disney Channel
|Disney Channel
|Disney Junior
|Disney Junior
|Disney XD
|Disney XD
|DIY Network
|E!
|E!
|ESPN
|ESPN
|ESPN2
|ESPN2
|ESPNews
|ESPNU
|Estrella TV
|Estrella TV
|Food Network
|Food Network
|FOX
|FOX
|FOX Business Network
|FOX Business Network
|FOX News Channel
|FOX News Channel
|FOX Sports 1
|FOX Sports 1
|FOX Sports 2
|FOX Sports 2
|Freeform
|Freeform
|fubo Sports Network
|fubo Sports Network
|Fuse
|FX
|FX
|FXM
|FXX
|FXX
|Galavision
|Galavision
|Game Show Network
|GetTV
|GetTV
|Ginx Esports TV
|Golf Channel
|Golf Channel
|Great American Country
|Hallmark Channel
|Hallmark Channel
|Hallmark Drama
|Hallmark Drama
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|HGTV
|HGTV
|IFC
|IFC
|INSP
|Investigation Discovery
|Investigation Discovery
|Law & Crime
|Local Now
|Local Now
|LOGO
|MLB Network
|MotorTrend
|MotorTrend
|MSNBC
|MSNBC
|MTV
|MTV
|MTV Classic
|MTV Live
|MTV2
|MTVU
|Nat Geo Wild
|National Geographic
|National Geographic
|NBA TV
|NBC
|NBC
|NBC News Now
|NBC News Now
|NBC Universo
|NBC Universo
|NBCLX
|NBCLX
|NBCSN
|NBCSN
|Newsmax
|Newsmax
|NewsNation
|NewsNation
|Newsy
|NFL Network
|NFL Network
|NHL Network
|Nick Jr.
|Nick Jr.
|Nickelodeon
|Nickelodeon
|NickMusic
|Nicktoons
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|OWN – Oprah Winfrey Network
|OWN – Oprah Winfrey Network
|Oxygen
|Oxygen
|Pac-12 Network
|Paramount Network
|Paramount Network
|People TV
|POP
|POP
|Revolt
|Science Channel
|SEC Network
|SEC Network
|Smithsonian Channel
|Smithsonian Channel
|Sony Movie Channel
|Stadium
|SundanceTV
|SundanceTV
|Syfy
|Syfy
|Tastemade
|Tastemade
|TeenNick
|Telemundo
|Telemundo
|Tennis Channel
|The CW
|The CW
|The Weather Channel
|The Weather Channel
|TLC
|TLC
|Travel Channel
|Travel Channel
|TUDN
|TUDN
|TUDNxtra
|TUDNxtra
|TV Land
|TV Land
|TVG
|TVG
|UniMás
|UniMás
|Universal Kids
|Universal Kids
|Univision
|Univision
|USA Network
|USA Network
|VH1
|VH1
|WE tv
|WE tv
|Zona Futbol TUDN
Final Thoughts
fuboTV had a tough decision to make when it decided to let the A&E family of networks go.
And that decision may make some customers unhappy enough to make a change.
However, many fuboTV customers arrived at this as their streaming home due, at least in part, to the robust sports content, and that remains intact.
If you’re a fuboTV customer who’s on the fence about changing after this news, please take advantage of Team Clark’s ever-expanding library of streaming articles to assist you with the decision-making process.
