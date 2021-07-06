ajc logo
fuboTV Removes 6 Popular Channels From Its Streaming Lineup

Business
By Nick Cole, Clark Howard
July 6, 2021

Are you a fuboTV subscriber? You may be disappointed to learn that your number of channel options just shrunk.

As of July 1, there are some popular television channels that are no longer available on the live TV streaming service.

In this article, I’ll look at the channels that are going way, explore the explanation and consider some alternative streaming services that may better serve customers who want to access these channels.

These 6 Channels Are No Longer Included With a fuboTV Subscription

fuboTV has decided to drop the A&E family of networks.

That means users no longer have access to the following channels through any of the fuboTV subscription packages:

  • A&E
  • History Channel
  • Lifetime
  • Lifetime Movie Network
  • FYI Channel
  • Vice

This means fans of popular shows such as Intervention, Hoarders, Pawn Stars, Swamp People and Super Nanny are going to need to find a new streaming service to continue watching these shows on live TV.

Why Is fuboTV Doing This?

It appears that fuboTV decided not to renew a contract with the A&E family of networks after the end of June.

According to a report from The Streamable, fuboTV representatives say this was a decision made to "balancing value and keeping costs as low as possible for consumers."

In other words, the cost to keep those six networks was presumably about to go up and fuboTV was not prepared to eat that cost or to raise subscription prices.

This isn’t the first time that fuboTV, which is considered a sports-centric streaming service, has had to make a tough decision on non-sports content. In 2020, it dropped the Turner family of networks (TBS, TNT, etc.) based on a similar line of thinking.

What Streaming Services Still Offer These Channels?

If these channels are deal breakers for you as a fuboTV subscriber, you may be wondering what to do.

The cheapest alternative that has all six of these channels included with a subscription is Philo at $25 per month. But you'll be sacrificing a lot of the live sports and news that you get with fuboTV if you make the switch to Philo.

Hulu + Live TV is another option that carries all six of these channels. It is the same base price as fuboTV at $64.99 per month.

Team Clark has all of the tools you’ll need to make a decision on a new streaming service.

You can start by reading our best streaming services guide, and then you can use our live TV streaming services channel tool to assess the market.

Find all your favorite channels by typing the channel name into the search box. Pick the channel from the list or hit “Enter” to select. Add as many as you’d like!

What Is Left on fuboTV

It’s easy to get frustrated when a streaming service removes channels without lowering your subscription price. Customers are right to say, “Hey, I was paying you for those channels!”

But many fuboTV customers or potential customers may still be happy with this channel lineup.

Here’s a look at the channels you can still stream via fuboTV’s two packages:

FuboTV – Elite ($79.99) FuboTV – Starter ($64.99)
ABC ABC
ABC News Live ABC News Live
ACC Network ACC Network
AccuWeather AccuWeather
AMC AMC
American Heroes Channel  
Animal Planet Animal Planet
BBC America BBC America
BBC World News  
beIN Sports beIN Sports
beIn Sports ñ beIn Sports ñ
BET BET
BET Her  
BET Jams  
BET Soul  
Big Ten Network Big Ten Network
Bravo Bravo
CBS CBS
CBS Sports Network CBS Sports Network
CBSN CBSN
Cheddar Cheddar
CMT CMT
CNBC CNBC
CNBC World  
Comedy Central Comedy Central
Comet TV Comet TV
Cooking Channel  
Destination America  
Discovery Channel Discovery Channel
Discovery Family  
Discovery Life  
Disney Channel Disney Channel
Disney Junior Disney Junior
Disney XD Disney XD
DIY Network  
E! E!
ESPN ESPN
ESPN2 ESPN2
ESPNews  
ESPNU  
Estrella TV Estrella TV
Food Network Food Network
FOX FOX
FOX Business Network FOX Business Network
FOX News Channel FOX News Channel
FOX Sports 1 FOX Sports 1
FOX Sports 2 FOX Sports 2
Freeform Freeform
fubo Sports Network fubo Sports Network
Fuse  
FX FX
FXM  
FXX FXX
Galavision Galavision
Game Show Network  
GetTV GetTV
Ginx Esports TV  
Golf Channel Golf Channel
Great American Country  
Hallmark Channel Hallmark Channel
Hallmark Drama Hallmark Drama
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
HGTV HGTV
IFC IFC
INSP  
Investigation Discovery Investigation Discovery
Law & Crime  
Local Now Local Now
MLB Network  
MotorTrend MotorTrend
MSNBC MSNBC
MTV MTV
MTV Classic  
MTV Live  
MTV2  
MTVU  
Nat Geo Wild  
National Geographic National Geographic
NBA TV  
NBC NBC
NBC News Now NBC News Now
NBC Universo NBC Universo
NBCLX NBCLX
NBCSN NBCSN
Newsmax Newsmax
NewsNation NewsNation
Newsy  
NFL Network NFL Network
NHL Network  
Nick Jr. Nick Jr.
Nickelodeon Nickelodeon
NickMusic  
Nicktoons  
Olympic Channel Olympic Channel
OWN – Oprah Winfrey Network OWN – Oprah Winfrey Network
Oxygen Oxygen
Pac-12 Network  
Paramount Network Paramount Network
People TV  
POP POP
Revolt  
Science Channel  
SEC Network SEC Network
Smithsonian Channel Smithsonian Channel
Sony Movie Channel  
Stadium  
SundanceTV SundanceTV
Syfy Syfy
Tastemade Tastemade
TeenNick  
Telemundo Telemundo
Tennis Channel  
The CW The CW
The Weather Channel The Weather Channel
TLC TLC
Travel Channel Travel Channel
TUDN TUDN
TUDNxtra TUDNxtra
TV Land TV Land
TVG TVG
UniMás UniMás
Universal Kids Universal Kids
Univision Univision
USA Network USA Network
VH1 VH1
WE tv WE tv
Zona Futbol TUDN  

Final Thoughts

fuboTV had a tough decision to make when it decided to let the A&E family of networks go.

And that decision may make some customers unhappy enough to make a change.

However, many fuboTV customers arrived at this as their streaming home due, at least in part, to the robust sports content, and that remains intact.

If you’re a fuboTV customer who’s on the fence about changing after this news, please take advantage of Team Clark’s ever-expanding library of streaming articles to assist you with the decision-making process.

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post fuboTV Removes 6 Popular Channels From Its Streaming Lineup appeared first on Clark Howard.

