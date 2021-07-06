fuboTV Removes 6 Popular Channels From Its Streaming Lineup

A&E

History Channel

Lifetime

Lifetime Movie Network

FYI Channel

Vice

This means fans of popular shows such as Intervention, Hoarders, Pawn Stars, Swamp People and Super Nanny are going to need to find a new streaming service to continue watching these shows on live TV.

Why Is fuboTV Doing This?

It appears that fuboTV decided not to renew a contract with the A&E family of networks after the end of June.

According to a report from The Streamable, fuboTV representatives say this was a decision made to "balancing value and keeping costs as low as possible for consumers."

In other words, the cost to keep those six networks was presumably about to go up and fuboTV was not prepared to eat that cost or to raise subscription prices.

This isn’t the first time that fuboTV, which is considered a sports-centric streaming service, has had to make a tough decision on non-sports content. In 2020, it dropped the Turner family of networks (TBS, TNT, etc.) based on a similar line of thinking.

What Streaming Services Still Offer These Channels?

If these channels are deal breakers for you as a fuboTV subscriber, you may be wondering what to do.

The cheapest alternative that has all six of these channels included with a subscription is Philo at $25 per month. But you'll be sacrificing a lot of the live sports and news that you get with fuboTV if you make the switch to Philo.

Hulu + Live TV is another option that carries all six of these channels. It is the same base price as fuboTV at $64.99 per month.

Team Clark has all of the tools you’ll need to make a decision on a new streaming service.

You can start by reading our best streaming services guide, and then you can use our live TV streaming services channel tool to assess the market.

Find all your favorite channels by typing the channel name into the search box. Pick the channel from the list or hit “Enter” to select. Add as many as you’d like!

What Is Left on fuboTV

It’s easy to get frustrated when a streaming service removes channels without lowering your subscription price. Customers are right to say, “Hey, I was paying you for those channels!”

But many fuboTV customers or potential customers may still be happy with this channel lineup.

Here’s a look at the channels you can still stream via fuboTV’s two packages:

Final Thoughts

fuboTV had a tough decision to make when it decided to let the A&E family of networks go.

And that decision may make some customers unhappy enough to make a change.

However, many fuboTV customers arrived at this as their streaming home due, at least in part, to the robust sports content, and that remains intact.

If you’re a fuboTV customer who’s on the fence about changing after this news, please take advantage of Team Clark’s ever-expanding library of streaming articles to assist you with the decision-making process.

