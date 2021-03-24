Florida woman arrested after exchanging gunfire with state troopers

“The trooper followed to make sure that she didn’t hurt herself, pass out or anything like that and partially lost sight of her briefly,” said Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Jason King.

The woman was then found to have entered a stranger’s pickup truck that was parked in a driveway, reports said.

Inside the truck, the woman pointed a gun at the trooper and fired, King said. By that time, another trooper had arrived, and at least one of the officers returned fire, although it was unclear whether both had used their service weapons.

It also remains unclear how many gunshots were fired.

Police have not said yet whether the woman had the gun on her before the incident or if she found it in the truck.

Eventually the officers were able to make an arrest.

The woman was hospitalized for evaluation and now could face potential felony charges, including discharging a weapon at law enforcement, drug possession, public intoxication and burglary for entering the pickup truck, King said.

The troopers will be placed on “at least three days of administrative leave for mental health purposes,” he added.

