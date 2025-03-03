Breaking: Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
News
News

Emory to expand research into how psychedelic drug can help treat PTSD

The Pentagon has recommended $4.9 million in grant funding for a new research trial involving the drug commonly known as ecstasy.
Emory University is poised to expand its research focusing on how MDMA, a psychedelic drug commonly known as ecstasy, could help patients with PTSD when coupled with a proven form of psychotherapy. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Emory University is poised to expand its research focusing on how MDMA, a psychedelic drug commonly known as ecstasy, could help patients with PTSD when coupled with a proven form of psychotherapy. (Dreamstime/TNS)
By
1 hour ago

Emory University is poised to expand its research on how MDMA, a psychedelic drug commonly known as ecstasy, could help patients with PTSD when coupled with a proven form of psychotherapy.

The university learned earlier this year that the U.S. Defense Department has recommended a $4.9 million federal grant for its proposed study of post-traumatic stress disorder.

That money will support a new clinical trial that Atlanta-based Emory intends to collaborate on with the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and its Strong Star Consortium, a national research network.

The trial will involve 100 active-duty troops, National Guard troops and reservists. And it will feature a single supervised dose of MDMA — a synthetic drug also called midomafetamine — followed by two weeks of daily prolonged exposure therapy.

MDMA can profoundly alter mood, sensation and suggestibility. Preliminary studies suggest it can also “enhance neuroplasticity and alter emotional memory circuits, which are crucial in processing traumatic memories,” said Barbara Rothbaum, a clinical psychologist at Emory and one of the new study’s investigators.

“It holds a lot of promise,” Rothbaum, who also leads the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program, added in an interview Friday. “It is definitely the most exciting thing that I have seen in working with PTSD in years.”

Preliminary studies suggest that MDMA can also “enhance neuroplasticity and alter emotional memory circuits, which are crucial in processing traumatic memories,” said Barbara Rothbaum, a clinical psychologist at Emory University.

Credit: Jack Kearse

icon to expand image

Credit: Jack Kearse

The new trial will build on similar MDMA research by the Emory Brain Health Center, which has seen eight patients so far. The early results of that study, Rothbaum said, are encouraging.

ExploreEmory researchers studying psychedelic-assisted treatment for PTSD

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve a different form of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, saying further study was needed.

Rothbaum underscored that the Emory Brainn Health Center’s study was approved by the FDA and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and that its patients are being screened for safety. Researchers will seek the same approvals for the newer Defense Department-funded research, she said.

About the Author

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005.

Follow Jeremy Redmon on facebookFollow Jeremy Redmon on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen. (Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Transgender troops are now being identified for removal under Pentagon orders

Measles cases continue to rise in rural parts of West Texas, with 124 confirmed

Edibles on DoorDash? It’s now possible in Georgia

Recent Georgia hemp legalization has made gummies and edibles widely available. Experts want to see safety checks and better prevention for teens.

The Latest

Lake Oconee, February 2025, near where Gary Jones' boat was found.

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr./AJC

A.M. ATL: The latest from Lake Oconee

A.M. ATL: Meet the new chief justice

A.M. ATL: An unanswered ‘Cop City’ question

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake