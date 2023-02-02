X
Dark Mode Toggle

Woman hit, killed by train may have dropped something on tracks in Hall County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

A woman who was struck by a train Thursday morning may have been trying to retrieve something she dropped, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, whose name was not released pending notification of family members, died from her injuries after she was hit in the Gainesville area, according to investigators.

Deputies were called to Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard just before 7 a.m. and found the woman critically injured, the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where she died from her injuries.

“At this time, investigators believe the victim was crossing the train tracks and possibly tried to retrieve an item she had dropped,” the sheriff’s office said. “An approaching train was unable to stop and struck the victim as she was searching the tracks.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident along with Norfolk Southern Railway.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Buckhead version of a diner includes modern prices6h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
2h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House passes $32.5 billion midyear budget with property tax break
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House passes $32.5 billion midyear budget with property tax break
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia could try ranked-choice voting in cities under new bill
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

3 men sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder in Griffin
32m ago
GBI: Man with rifle shot, killed by Calhoun police investigating possible burglary
1h ago
15-year-old in custody after police standoff at Fayetteville home
2h ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
2h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
7h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top