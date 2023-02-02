Woman hit, killed by train may have dropped something on tracks in Hall County

A woman who was struck by a train Thursday morning may have been trying to retrieve something she dropped, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman, whose name was not released pending notification of family members, died from her injuries after she was hit in the Gainesville area, according to investigators.
Deputies were called to Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard just before 7 a.m. and found the woman critically injured, the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where she died from her injuries.
“At this time, investigators believe the victim was crossing the train tracks and possibly tried to retrieve an item she had dropped,” the sheriff’s office said. “An approaching train was unable to stop and struck the victim as she was searching the tracks.”
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident along with Norfolk Southern Railway.
