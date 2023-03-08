X
Woman found dead after fire in garage at DeKalb home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

A woman was found dead after a fire broke out in the garage of a DeKalb County home’s garage early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Around 1 a.m., DeKalb firefighters responded to the home in the Huntington Place neighborhood near Redan and found the garage in flames, department spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. A man and three children had already made it out of the house and alerted crews to the woman still inside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the garage, Daniels said. But the woman had already sustained fatal burns. She was not publicly identified.

The rest of the home had smoke and water damage.

Officials did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the children and the victim, but the man was her brother.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

