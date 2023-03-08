Woman found dead after fire in garage at DeKalb home

Around 1 a.m., DeKalb firefighters responded to the home in the Huntington Place neighborhood near Redan and found the garage in flames, department spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. A man and three children had already made it out of the house and alerted crews to the woman still inside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the garage, Daniels said. But the woman had already sustained fatal burns. She was not publicly identified.