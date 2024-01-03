Woman dies after Cherokee County house fire

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A woman died after a fire broke out in a Cherokee County house late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Cherokee firefighters were called to a home on Vaughn Road around 11 p.m. and found the two-story structure engulfed in flames, officials said. Crews searched the home and found the victim on the second floor.

She was removed and rushed to a hospital. Officials confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the woman did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other details have been released.

