Woman arrested after man’s body found in Cartersville parking lot, police say

A woman has been arrested after a man was found shot to death at a parking lot in Cartersville, authorities said Saturday.

At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, police said they were called to a Victory Fuels gas station on North Tennessee Street, where officers found the man dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, a woman was arrested at the scene, police said. The names of the victim and woman were not released.