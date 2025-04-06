Breaking: Georgia Tech hires Karen Blair as next women’s basketball coach
Woman arrested after man’s body found in Cartersville parking lot, police say

16 minutes ago

A woman has been arrested after a man was found shot to death at a parking lot in Cartersville, authorities said Saturday.

At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, police said they were called to a Victory Fuels gas station on North Tennessee Street, where officers found the man dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, a woman was arrested at the scene, police said. The names of the victim and woman were not released.

A motive is unclear and no other details were provided by authorities about what led up to the gunfire. The gas station is a stone’s throw from Cartersville High School and East Church Street.

“This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided when available,” police said.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to contact Cartersville police at 770-382-2526.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

A woman found Sunday at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex died accidentally, authorities said.

Medical examiner rules death of woman in SW Atlanta an accident

1 dead in southwest Atlanta neighborhood shooting

Man killed in shooting at Gwinnett sports bar; 1 in custody

Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a shopping center near Ronald Reagan Parkway on Sunday. April 6, 2024.

Man killed in shooting at Gwinnett sports bar; 1 in custody

1 dead in 3 overnight shootings across NW Atlanta

3 minor earthquakes rattle through Georgia this week

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session.

Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia's legislative session unfolded

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire's row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America's wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball's Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.