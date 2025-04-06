Woman arrested after man’s body found in Cartersville parking lot, police say

A woman has been arrested after a man was found shot to death at a parking lot in Cartersville, authorities said Saturday.
At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, police said they were called to a Victory Fuels gas station on North Tennessee Street, where officers found the man dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.
After an investigation, a woman was arrested at the scene, police said. The names of the victim and woman were not released.
A motive is unclear and no other details were provided by authorities about what led up to the gunfire. The gas station is a stone’s throw from Cartersville High School and East Church Street.
“This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided when available,” police said.
Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to contact Cartersville police at 770-382-2526.
