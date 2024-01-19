Woman accused in man’s killing found hiding in attic after standoff, police say

A woman accused of killing a man in Clayton County hid in her home for hours before she was found in the attic Friday morning, according to police.
Officers attempted to get Oni Layell Hart, 25, to surrender before entering her home in the1700 block of Fielding Way in Hampton. She was taken into custody by the SWAT team, according to Officer H. Helm, spokeswoman for Clayton County police.
Investigators said the incident started Thursday night when a man was shot at the Redwood Ridge Apartments on Morrow Road in Forest Park. When officers arrived shortly after 9 p.m., 47-year-old Andre Farrier was going in and out of consciousness, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Farrier had been involved in a disagreement with a woman who was seen leaving the property immediately after the shooting, Helm said in a news release. Detectives identified Hart as first a person of interest and then a suspect, police said.
Clayton officers, accompanied by Lovejoy officers, went to Hart’s home, but she refused to surrender. She was found Friday morning in the attic.
Hart was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, prostitution, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction, police said. She was booked into the Clayton jail, where she was being held Friday afternoon.
