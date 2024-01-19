Woman accused in man’s killing found hiding in attic after standoff, police say

A woman accused of killing a man in Clayton County hid in her home for hours before she was found in the attic Friday morning, according to police.

Officers attempted to get Oni Layell Hart, 25, to surrender before entering her home in the1700 block of Fielding Way in Hampton. She was taken into custody by the SWAT team, according to Officer H. Helm, spokeswoman for Clayton County police.

Investigators said the incident started Thursday night when a man was shot at the Redwood Ridge Apartments on Morrow Road in Forest Park. When officers arrived shortly after 9 p.m., 47-year-old Andre Farrier was going in and out of consciousness, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.