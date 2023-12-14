WATCH | Man kicks open Atlanta apartment door, steals luxury items, cops say

Officials are searching for a man who recently stole several luxury items from a southwest Atlanta apartment after kicking in the front door, police said.
Surveillance footage of the break-in was released Thursday and appeared to show a man in a black hoodie trying to look into a door at the Villages at Castleberry Hill apartments on McDaniel Street. The man can then be seen kicking and shoving the door until it breaks open, according to the video.
Officers said they met with the victim Monday evening and were told the apartment was burglarized while he was on vacation. The footage from the Ring camera reveals that the break-in happened Dec. 1 around 12:30 a.m.
The victim told police that the suspect took a Gucci bag, a Chanel bag, Nike shoes and a MacBook pro.
Law enforcement have not said if the suspect knew the victim or if he lived in the complex.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the burglary is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author