WATCH | Man kicks open Atlanta apartment door, steals luxury items, cops say

Officials are searching for a man who recently stole several luxury items from a southwest Atlanta apartment after kicking in the front door, police said.

Surveillance footage of the break-in was released Thursday and appeared to show a man in a black hoodie trying to look into a door at the Villages at Castleberry Hill apartments on McDaniel Street. The man can then be seen kicking and shoving the door until it breaks open, according to the video.

Officers said they met with the victim Monday evening and were told the apartment was burglarized while he was on vacation. The footage from the Ring camera reveals that the break-in happened Dec. 1 around 12:30 a.m.