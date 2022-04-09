UPDATE: Multiple agencies investigating shooting at Coweta gun range

Investigators from multiple agencies worked late into the night Friday amid reports of a shooting at a Grantville gun range.
The GBI confirmed they were involved in the investigation, but officials from the state agency could not immediately confirm any details.
The Newnan-Times Herald reported that three people were killed in a suspected robbery that occurred after hours at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting range.
There was a heavy law enforcement presence and lots of police activity outside the range, located in the 510 block of Bohannon Road. According to the newspaper, ATF agents were among the investigators on scene.
The shooting range is in a rural section of the county, about 50 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.
