TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm week ahead with sporadic showers

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

It’s off to a rainy start for metro Atlanta Tuesday, but things should clear up by the afternoon.

The showers are coming in from the northwest and will be reaching the north end of the perimeter by about 6:45 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“Maybe you’re getting the kids ready for school this morning and they’re headed to the bus stop. ... By the time they’re at the bus stop, maybe about 6:45 a.m. or so, the rain is going to be coming down, so send them with an umbrella this morning,” he said.

By the afternoon, much of the area should start drying out with showers lingering around the south side.

After a start in the low- to mid-50s, temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper 60s, according to the forecast.

Similar conditions are in store for Wednesday, though fewer showers are expected. Storms will return Thursday with only a small chance of severe weather, Monahan said.

The warmer temperatures will stay in the forecast at least through Friday, with Wednesday and Thursday having highs near 70 degrees.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

