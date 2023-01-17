TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm week ahead with sporadic showers

The showers are coming in from the northwest and will be reaching the north end of the perimeter by about 6:45 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“Maybe you’re getting the kids ready for school this morning and they’re headed to the bus stop. ... By the time they’re at the bus stop, maybe about 6:45 a.m. or so, the rain is going to be coming down, so send them with an umbrella this morning,” he said.