TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Another sunny day ahead of storms later this week

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

After a chilly start, it’s shaping up to be another nice, sunny day for most of North Georgia Tuesday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

With 10 hours of sunshine and a high in the 60s for metro Atlanta, it’ll be a great day for continued celebration after the Bulldog’s national championship win last night.

“Bask in the glow of that great trophy Kirby was holdin’ up, bask in the glow of the sun, too,” Monahan said. “It’s gonna be a beautiful day here on this championship Tuesday.”

There is no rain in the forecast until Thursday when rain chances go up to 80% as a cold front pushes a line of storms through the area, according to the forecast. The system will bring a risk of severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours, Monahan said.

Colder temperatures are in store for the weekend, with highs staying in the mid-40s and lows dipping into the 30s for much of the area.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work
