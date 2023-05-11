TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 truck fire delays in Bartow expected to last hours

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. on I-75 South near Glade Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All southbound lanes remain closed more than four hours later, but authorities at the scene have begun moving cars past the damaged truck on the highway’s shoulder.

Video footage from NewsChopper 2 shows debris from inside the tractor-trailer strewn across the interstate. Work crews could be seen using a compact excavator to scoop up the contents of the trailer off the ground.