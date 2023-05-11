TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 truck fire delays in Bartow expected to last hours

A truck fire on I-75 in Bartow County that left debris scattered all over the interstate is not expected to clear until 7 p.m., state traffic officials said.
The incident began around 1:30 p.m. on I-75 South near Glade Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All southbound lanes remain closed more than four hours later, but authorities at the scene have begun moving cars past the damaged truck on the highway’s shoulder.
Video footage from NewsChopper 2 shows debris from inside the tractor-trailer strewn across the interstate. Work crews could be seen using a compact excavator to scoop up the contents of the trailer off the ground.
The wreckage is expected to clear around 7 p.m., according to GDOT estimates, but drivers should plan for major delays on I-75 between Cartersville and Kennesaw in both directions.
Bartow officials have not shared any information about what caused the truck to catch on fire, or what the truck was hauling.
