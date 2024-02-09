TRAFFIC UPDATE | Lanes reopening after overturned big rig closed I-285 East

Some lanes have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer blocked all eastbound lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County at the top of Friday morning’s commute.
The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened on the outer loop of the Perimeter at Bouldercrest Road, or exit 51.
GDOT estimates the scene should be cleared by 9 a.m., though some lanes started reopening around 7:40 a.m. It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.
GRIDLOCK ALERT DeKalb Co: Overturned truck crash still working on I-285/eb (Outer Loop) at Bouldercrest Rd (Exit 51) but at least a left lane is open. Use I-75/85/nb or Take Moreland Ave to I-20. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/P7OEBrhZdP— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 9, 2024
While at least two lanes were getting by as of 8 a.m., delays were stretching back to just before Jonesboro Road. Commuters should avoid the area and use I-20 East or Moreland Avenue as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author