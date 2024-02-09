Crime & Public Safety

TRAFFIC UPDATE | Lanes reopening after overturned big rig closed I-285 East

Heavy delays remain
All eastbound lanes of I-285 have been closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer in DeKalb County early Friday.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

All eastbound lanes of I-285 have been closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer in DeKalb County early Friday.
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

Some lanes have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer blocked all eastbound lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County at the top of Friday morning’s commute.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened on the outer loop of the Perimeter at Bouldercrest Road, or exit 51.

GDOT estimates the scene should be cleared by 9 a.m., though some lanes started reopening around 7:40 a.m. It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.

While at least two lanes were getting by as of 8 a.m., delays were stretching back to just before Jonesboro Road. Commuters should avoid the area and use I-20 East or Moreland Avenue as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top