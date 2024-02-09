TRAFFIC UPDATE | Lanes reopening after overturned big rig closed I-285 East

Some lanes have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer blocked all eastbound lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County at the top of Friday morning’s commute.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened on the outer loop of the Perimeter at Bouldercrest Road, or exit 51.

GDOT estimates the scene should be cleared by 9 a.m., though some lanes started reopening around 7:40 a.m. It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.