TRAFFIC UPDATE: Jackknifed big rig causing major delays on I-285 South in DeKalb

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 hour ago
A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing major delays along I-285 South in DeKalb County amid Wednesday morning’s commute.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It’s located just below I-20 near Panthersville. Two lanes — at times just one — have been getting by as crews work to move the big rig, but traffic is moving slowly.

Delays have reached Covington Highway as of 7 a.m. Commuters looking to avoid the backup should use I-85 South into downtown, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

