TRAFFIC UPDATE: Jackknifed big rig causing major delays on I-285 South in DeKalb

The crash was reported around 4 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It’s located just below I-20 near Panthersville. Two lanes — at times just one — have been getting by as crews work to move the big rig, but traffic is moving slowly.

WATCH: BREAKING - Jackknifed tractor trailer takes out to left lanes on southbound I-285 just past Rainbow in #Dekalb County - https://t.co/RrMRstqfr2 pic.twitter.com/2PPQDeF2Bh — John Spink (@johnjspink) November 8, 2023

Delays have reached Covington Highway as of 7 a.m. Commuters looking to avoid the backup should use I-85 South into downtown, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

TRAVEL ADVISORY remains with this Jackknifed Tractor Trailer says @mckayWSB in News Chopper 2 over I-285/sb (Inner Loop) south of I-20. The two left lanes are closed. DeKalb Delays. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/fxdzjeVkWQ — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 8, 2023

