TRAFFIC ALERT | I-20 shut down due to tractor-trailer fire just outside I-285

A tractor-trailer that caught on fire Tuesday on I-20 is blocking all westbound lanes just outside of I-285.
Several firefighters and police officers were called to the scene near Fulton Industrial Boulevard, just outside of the Perimeter west of Atlanta, shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The agency anticipates that lanes will remain closed until about 8 p.m., and the backup is impacting I-285.
Details have not been released about what caused the big rig to catch on fire. According to footage from the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center, the cabin appeared to be in flames and smoke was rising from the back.
RED ALERT remains says @DougTurnbull in the #SkyCopter over this Tractor Trailer Fire on I-20/wb at Fulton Industrial Blvd. (exit 49). All lanes are shut down. Avoid. Use Hwy 78. Stay w/@wsbradio for updates @wsbtv #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/ELp2AIaN0r— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 12, 2023
No information has been released on injuries or if the incident involved other vehicles.
Motorists should take Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway to avoid getting stuck in the jam.
We’re working to learn more.
