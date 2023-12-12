TRAFFIC ALERT | I-20 shut down due to tractor-trailer fire just outside I-285

A tractor-trailer that caught on fire Tuesday on I-20 is blocking all westbound lanes just outside of I-285.

Several firefighters and police officers were called to the scene near Fulton Industrial Boulevard, just outside of the Perimeter west of Atlanta, shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The agency anticipates that lanes will remain closed until about 8 p.m., and the backup is impacting I-285.

Details have not been released about what caused the big rig to catch on fire. According to footage from the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center, the cabin appeared to be in flames and smoke was rising from the back.