TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash closes I-20 in both directions near Six Flags

A crash has blocked traffic in both directions on I-20 at the top of Friday morning's commute.

1 hour ago

A crash has closed I-20 in both directions near Six Flags in Cobb County early Friday morning.

It was first reported around 5:15 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is located at Riverside Parkway or exit 46, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reports.

Backups are piling up at the top of the morning commute. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Thornton Road and westbound onto Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Commuters should avoid the area. U.S. 78 can be used as an alternate, according to the Traffic Center.

Police have not released information about what caused the collision.

