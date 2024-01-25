Thousands lost power after overnight fire at Cobb EMC substation, officials say

Cobb EMC spokesman Mike Codichini said the substation experienced a “major equipment failure,” causing about 6,000 customers in the area to lose power, which was re-routed and restored by 2 a.m.

Any remaining outages this morning were related to weather events, Codichini said.

“We do not yet know the cause and will be doing an investigation,” he added.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.