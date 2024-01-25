Thousands lost power after overnight fire at Cobb EMC substation, officials say

An overnight fire at a Cobb County EMC substation caused thousands of people to temporarily lose power.
The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the fenced substation on County Services Road near Valor Drive, fire officials said.
There were no life safety issues, according to Stephen Bennett, Cobb fire spokesman. “Due to high-voltage power lines and high-voltage equipment, Cobb fire units waited on scene to protect (against) any exposures until Cobb EMC was able to arrive on scene to survey the damage,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Cobb EMC spokesman Mike Codichini said the substation experienced a “major equipment failure,” causing about 6,000 customers in the area to lose power, which was re-routed and restored by 2 a.m.
Any remaining outages this morning were related to weather events, Codichini said.
“We do not yet know the cause and will be doing an investigation,” he added.
