Teen, woman killed in separate DeKalb shootings 2 hours apart, police say

A teenager and a woman were killed within hours Wednesday evening in separate shootings at an apartment and a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County, according to authorities.

The two incidents, which occurred about seven miles apart, do not appear to be related, police spokesperson Lt. Shane Smith confirmed Thursday.

The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Par Three Court in Stonecrest. A shooting call took officers to the neighborhood that sits below Pole Bridge Creek and is a stone’s throw from I-20.