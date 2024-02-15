Teen, woman killed in separate DeKalb shootings 2 hours apart, police say

A teenager and a woman were killed within hours Wednesday evening in separate shootings at an apartment and a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County, according to authorities.
The two incidents, which occurred about seven miles apart, do not appear to be related, police spokesperson Lt. Shane Smith confirmed Thursday.
The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Par Three Court in Stonecrest. A shooting call took officers to the neighborhood that sits below Pole Bridge Creek and is a stone’s throw from I-20.
At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. His identity was not released.
Investigators believe the teen knew the suspects involved, but no arrests have been made, police said.
Then, around 9:40 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2100 block of Bedevere Circle, located near I-285 and Glenwood Road. Officers arrived at an apartment and found a woman, in her early 20s, dead with a gunshot wound. She was not publicly identified.
“Initial information indicates the victim knew the suspect, but it’s unclear what led up to the shooting,” police said.
Authorities did not release any additional details on the two shootings, which remain under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to come forward.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author