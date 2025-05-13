Teen killed, another injured in shooting at DeKalb gas station

A teenage boy was killed and another remains hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday at a gas station in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded at about 2:15 a.m. to reports of a person shot at a Shell station in the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive, according to spokesperson Blaine Clark. The gas station is a short distance from Emory Hillandale Hospital and I-20.

At the scene, Clark said officers found two boys, ages 17 and 18, who were each shot. Their names were not released.