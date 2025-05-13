Teen killed, another injured in shooting at DeKalb gas station

A teenage boy was killed and another remains hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday at a gas station in DeKalb County, authorities said.
DeKalb police responded at about 2:15 a.m. to reports of a person shot at a Shell station in the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive, according to spokesperson Blaine Clark. The gas station is a short distance from Emory Hillandale Hospital and I-20.
At the scene, Clark said officers found two boys, ages 17 and 18, who were each shot. Their names were not released.
“Sadly, the 17-year-old died of his injuries at a local hospital,” Clark said in a statement. “The 18-year-old is being treated at the hospital.”
According to investigators, the shooting happened after an argument with a third person who left the scene before officers arrived. Detectives were still working to determine who fired shots, Clark said.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact DeKalb police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.
