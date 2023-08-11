Teen brother of man killed in Applebee’s parking lot charged with murder

Gwinnett County investigators said Friday they now believe a 17-year-old shot and killed his brother in an Applebee’s parking lot.

But that teenager, Yousaf Baysassie of Lilburn, is not yet in custody. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the July 17 death of 21-year-old Haaris Baysassie, police said.

Two other teenagers were previously charged with murder in the case. Tristyn Derriun Mays, 17, and Nyzerrius Carter, 19, both of Lawrenceville, were arrested in the days after the shooting on Stone Mountain Highway, east of Stone Mountain Park, police previously said.

On Friday, investigators said murder and aggravated assault charges were dropped against Mays and Carter. Mays is still charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and Carter is still charged with tampering with evidence, according to police. Both remain in the Gwinnett jail.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. in the restaurant parking lot shared with O’Reilly Auto Parts, police said. When officers arrived, Yousaf Baysassie was crouched over his brother and attempting to stop his bleeding, according to the incident report. Investigators don’t believe the victim was ever a patron of the restaurant.

Yousaf Baysassie was interviewed by officers after the shooting and released to his parents. His whereabouts were not known on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.