Teen accused of firing pellet gun on I-985 in Hall County, injuring woman

A 16-year-old boy is accused of firing a pellet gun Sunday at more than 10 vehicles along I-985 North in Hall County, leaving a woman injured, according to officials.

The Flowery Branch teenager faces charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman was shot in the back of her head but her injury was not considered life-threatening.

Authorities said dispatchers started getting reports around 5 p.m. that someone was firing a pellet rifle at the interstate in the area of Friendship Road at exit 8. Deputies responded and began searching the area for the source of the gunfire. Within about 30 minutes, they found a person of interest.

The teen has not been identified since he is not being charged as an adult, officials said. Investigators believe he was firing from an area just north of Friendship Road.

Additional charges are pending as investigators complete reports on at least nine other vehicles that sustained damage, and they believe more could have been hit.

Anyone traveling on I-985 Sunday between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and finds vehicle damage that is consistent with pellet gunfire is asked to contact Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812 to file a report.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.