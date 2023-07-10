Teen accused of firing pellet gun on I-985 in Hall County, injuring woman

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A 16-year-old boy is accused of firing a pellet gun Sunday at more than 10 vehicles along I-985 North in Hall County, leaving a woman injured, according to officials.

The Flowery Branch teenager faces charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman was shot in the back of her head but her injury was not considered life-threatening.

Authorities said dispatchers started getting reports around 5 p.m. that someone was firing a pellet rifle at the interstate in the area of Friendship Road at exit 8. Deputies responded and began searching the area for the source of the gunfire. Within about 30 minutes, they found a person of interest.

The teen has not been identified since he is not being charged as an adult, officials said. Investigators believe he was firing from an area just north of Friendship Road.

Additional charges are pending as investigators complete reports on at least nine other vehicles that sustained damage, and they believe more could have been hit.

Anyone traveling on I-985 Sunday between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and finds vehicle damage that is consistent with pellet gunfire is asked to contact Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812 to file a report.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Republican push for new US voting laws launched in Georgia1h ago

Friends, family remember 12-year-old girl who died at Tucker hotel pool
44m ago

This Alpharetta restaurant has best fried chicken in nation, Yelp says
3h ago

Calls grow to ‘draft Kemp’ for president as Trump rivals falter
3h ago

Calls grow to ‘draft Kemp’ for president as Trump rivals falter
3h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta’s Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas at Wimbledon to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal
49m ago
The Latest

Friends, family remember 12-year-old girl who died at Tucker hotel pool
44m ago
DeKalb residents say they want a voice in training center referendum effort
47m ago
Alabama man convicted in chase, wild shootout that wounded 3 Georgia officers
3h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
6h ago
Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top