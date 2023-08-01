Suspect arrested in Florida man’s shooting death at DeKalb apartments

A murder suspect was arrested Tuesday, six months after a Florida man was found shot inside a car in DeKalb County, officials said.

Kamren Dakel Pearce, 21, was taken into custody at a home along Cedar Lake Drive in the southwest corner of the county and is facing a charge of murder in the January 26 shooting. Multiple firearms were discovered during his arrest and prior to him being booked into the DeKalb jail, where he remains without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pearce is accused in the death of Franklin Edwards, a 30-year-old resident of Fort Walton Beach. DeKalb police said they were called to the Elite Crossing apartments on Creste Drive around 7:15 p.m. and found Edwards shot in the driver’s seat of a car. He later died at a hospital.

Pearce allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The location is about 11 miles from where Pearce was arrested, and just north of I-20 near Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Police did not say what led to the incident or provide a motive.