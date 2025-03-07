Son fatally stabs father, dies after jumping off balcony at DeKalb apartments, police say

A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father at a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday afternoon before jumping off a balcony and dying from his injuries, officials said.

Officers were called to the La Carre Apartments in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive, just outside of I-285 and the city of Clarkston, shortly before 5 p.m. A 911 call alerted officials to a possible cardiac arrest at the location, but what officers found was much different, police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.

Authorities said a man was found lying on the pavement outside with “traumatic injuries” and later died.