Son fatally stabs father, dies after jumping off balcony at DeKalb apartments, police say

A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father at a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday afternoon before jumping off a balcony and dying from his injuries, officials said.
Officers were called to the La Carre Apartments in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive, just outside of I-285 and the city of Clarkston, shortly before 5 p.m. A 911 call alerted officials to a possible cardiac arrest at the location, but what officers found was much different, police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.
Authorities said a man was found lying on the pavement outside with “traumatic injuries” and later died.
Investigators then found the man’s father dead inside an apartment, according to Clark.
“Initial investigation shows the man found outside had stabbed his father and killed him, then he appears to have jumped off the balcony,” Clark said.
The cause of the incident was not disclosed, and the names of the father and son were not released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
