Family seeks action after deceased Fulton inmate found covered in bed bugs
Sheriff: Man accused of rape in Clayton last year arrested in New Jersey

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A man was taken into custody this week in New Jersey and accused of sex crimes in Clayton County more than a year ago, authorities said Thursday.

Since Feb. 13, 2022, Clayton investigators had looked into allegations of rape and child molestation at a home in Morrow, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation continued for months until “enough evidence” was gathered to take out warrants for Mark Anthony Thomas on Monday, deputies said, without elaborating.

During a manhunt, investigators learned Thomas was in New Jersey, according to the sheriff’s office. Newark police officers then surrounded a home in the city and arrested him without incident.

Thomas was also wanted on aggravated sodomy charges, the sheriff’s office said. He will be transferred to the Clayton County Jail.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

