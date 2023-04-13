Sheriff: Man accused of rape in Clayton last year arrested in New Jersey

Since Feb. 13, 2022, Clayton investigators had looked into allegations of rape and child molestation at a home in Morrow, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation continued for months until “enough evidence” was gathered to take out warrants for Mark Anthony Thomas on Monday, deputies said, without elaborating.

During a manhunt, investigators learned Thomas was in New Jersey, according to the sheriff’s office. Newark police officers then surrounded a home in the city and arrested him without incident.