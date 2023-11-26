BreakingNews
Falcons pound Saints to take over first place in NFC South

Sheriff: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Henry County jail

Crime & Public Safety
By
56 minutes ago

An inmate died Friday after being found unresponsive at the Henry County jail, according to authorities.

Neiro L. Hardeman, 45, of Atlanta, was found during a routine morning headcount check by detention officers, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, jail medical staff, and fire crews attempted to revive Hardeman, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office has not yet released a cause of death, but preliminary reports “do not indicate foul play,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hardeman had been in custody since Aug. 21, on charges of felony probation violation , according to deputies.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the GBI.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top