Sexual harassment trial starts Wednesday for former Fulton DA Howard

An attorney for Howard previously said Carter was terminated after her supervisors learned she had been arrested earlier that same day in Clayton County and charged with assault while carrying a handgun. That case was dropped in February 2022, court records show.

Howard attempted to have the sexual harassment case dismissed, but a judge ruled there was enough evidence to proceed. Several weeks ago, the trial was delayed until Wednesday at 11 a.m., when jury selection will begin in Judge Thomas Thrash’s courtroom at the U.S. District Court.

Attorneys Mario B. Williams and David Betts represent Carter.

“Ms. Carter wants all women to speak up about sexual misconduct that they have experienced in the workplace,” Williams said in a statement. “She has litigated this long, not only for herself, but for women who have had similar experiences.”

Howard was elected Fulton DA in 1996 and served until 2020 before losing his re-election bid to Fani Willis.