Severed gas line forces evacuation, early dismissal at North Springs High

North Springs High School has been evacuated because of a severed gas line Friday afternoon.
Students were sent home via early dismissal, Fulton County Schools officials said in a message to parents. Sandy Springs Middle School is the alternative pickup location for any students who were not picked up early or do not ride the bus.
Contractors ruptured a gas line at the school, according to FCS. The fire department responded to the scene, and officials are working to determine if the break has any wider service impact, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a social media post.
All extracurricular activities at the school have been canceled. The school system said updates “will be provided regarding repairs and access on Monday.”
