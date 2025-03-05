Security guard shot while stopping car theft at Atlanta apartments, police say

A security guard was shot Tuesday evening while working at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
Officials received at least two 911 calls around 7:40 p.m. regarding the incident in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive, just south of the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the male was working as a security guard at the location and was shot while attempting to intervene in an auto theft,” officials said.
Authorities confirmed the 27-year-old victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the leg and was alert when taken to a hospital. Police spokesman Officer Aaron Fix said the victim was a security guard but not a police officer.
The suspect, who police said remains unidentified, is accused of fleeing the scene immediately after the shooting.
