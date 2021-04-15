Protesters rally in Atlanta with eye on Minnesota police shootings

The shooting has sparked violent protests in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, where, some 10 miles away from the site of Wright’s death, the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder for the death of George Floyd last May, continues.

April 14, 2021 Atlanta - Protesters march around the Centennial Olympic Park during a rally in solidarity with Minnesota - Justice for Daunte Wright on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Wright’s shooting was yet another inflection point that has refocused anger and attention on police shootings of African-American men, said Marla Cureton, 51, of Roswell, who attended Wednesday’s protest.

“It’s just so egregious,” said Cureton, who estimates she’s participated in at least 50 protests since last year. “This is just totally unacceptable. We have to keep protesting because silence is not an option for our community.”

Brandi Morgan, who drove from Kennesaw to attend the Atlanta rally, said she worries what might happen if Chauvin is found not guilty.

“It’s going to be really bad. There will be so much anger because it’s all on video,” said Morgan, a registered nurse. “But so was Rodney King. And a lot of other cases and the police still get away with it.”