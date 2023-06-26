X

Police need help identifying teen fatally struck by vehicle in Gwinnett

Credit: Norcross Police Department

Credit: Norcross Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a teenage boy killed near I-85 in Gwinnett County on Sunday.

The victim, who Norcross police said is between the ages of 13 and 16, was fatally struck around 2 a.m. on Beaver Ruin Road near Indian Trail Road.

“Detectives have exhausted all efforts to identify the victim and locate his family,” police said in a news release.

On Monday afternoon, authorities shared a rendering of the boy’s likeness created by a GBI sketch artist. No information was released by police about the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

“Due to it being an active investigation, I’m not able to release if we have a suspect or not,” police spokesperson Officer Jonathan Reyes said.

Anyone with more information on the boy’s identity or the fatal incident is asked to contact police at 770-448-2111.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

