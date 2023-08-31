Police: Man sought after killing his child’s mother at East Point apartments

A man is being sought after he shot and killed the mother of his child in East Point, police said.

Andre Felinto Bell was identified Thursday as the suspected gunman in the Sunday incident at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of McClelland Avenue, which is just north of Langford Parkway and west of Tyler Perry Studios. According to authorities, the 34-year-old remains at large after traveling from Rockledge, Florida, to kill the victim.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the complex about a person shot. At the scene, police said they found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom. The woman’s name was not provided.

The investigation pointed toward Bell as the suspect and revealed that he was the father of the victim’s child, officials added. A motive was not released.

Bell fled prior to police arriving, and authorities said his vehicle was found abandoned in Twiggs County, which is just south of Macon, the day of the shooting. In addition to Rockledge, Bell also has ties to Macon.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Crisp at 404-559-6370.

