Police: Man sought after killing his child’s mother at East Point apartments

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By
29 minutes ago
X

A man is being sought after he shot and killed the mother of his child in East Point, police said.

Andre Felinto Bell was identified Thursday as the suspected gunman in the Sunday incident at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of McClelland Avenue, which is just north of Langford Parkway and west of Tyler Perry Studios. According to authorities, the 34-year-old remains at large after traveling from Rockledge, Florida, to kill the victim.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the complex about a person shot. At the scene, police said they found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom. The woman’s name was not provided.

The investigation pointed toward Bell as the suspect and revealed that he was the father of the victim’s child, officials added. A motive was not released.

Bell fled prior to police arriving, and authorities said his vehicle was found abandoned in Twiggs County, which is just south of Macon, the day of the shooting. In addition to Rockledge, Bell also has ties to Macon.

Credit: East Point Police Department

Credit: East Point Police Department

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Crisp at 404-559-6370.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised1h ago

Credit: Valdosta fire department

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Brother, sister found dead from gunshot wounds on side of Gwinnett interstate
2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Brother, sister found dead from gunshot wounds on side of Gwinnett interstate
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Shots fired at same West Midtown parking deck where woman was killed
50m ago
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
1h ago
Gwinnett officials seek help identifying body found at construction site
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
5h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
10h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top