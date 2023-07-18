BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig crash causing major delays on I-285 West in Sandy Springs

Police: Man fatally shot in Gwinnett Applebee’s parking lot

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By
17 minutes ago
X

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County Applebee’s late Monday night, according to officials.

Gwinnett officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the restaurant on Stone Mountain Highway, on the east side of Stone Mountain Park. The victim, whose name was not released, was found in the lot shared by O’Reilly Auto Parts, police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

There is no indication that the victim had been a patron of the restaurant prior to the shooting, police said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that there had been an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and victim, according to police. They are gathering any relevant security footage from nearby businesses.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Hampton candlelight vigil honors residents killed in weekend shooting2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig crash causing major delays on I-285 West in Sandy Springs
59m ago

WEATHER UPDATE | Extreme heat continues; Canadian wildfire smoke causing hazy skies
1h ago

Credit: Martha Dalton

Fulton rolls out ‘transformational’ $90 million literacy program
2h ago

Credit: Martha Dalton

Fulton rolls out ‘transformational’ $90 million literacy program
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

‘They deserve to be remembered’: Descendants restore Black cemetery in Cobb
1h ago
The Latest

17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Southlake Mall shooting
12h ago
3 plead guilty to trafficking 14-year-old girl in Fulton
12h ago
Man charged with arson 6 months after South Fulton apartment fire
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top