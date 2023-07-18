Police: Man fatally shot in Gwinnett Applebee’s parking lot

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County Applebee’s late Monday night, according to officials.

Gwinnett officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the restaurant on Stone Mountain Highway, on the east side of Stone Mountain Park. The victim, whose name was not released, was found in the lot shared by O’Reilly Auto Parts, police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

There is no indication that the victim had been a patron of the restaurant prior to the shooting, police said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that there had been an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and victim, according to police. They are gathering any relevant security footage from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

