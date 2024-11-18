Crime & Public Safety
Police investigating homicide at Gainesville apartment complex

A man was found dead Saturday at a Gainesville apartment complex, according to police.
17 minutes ago

Investigators believe a man who was found dead Saturday at an apartment complex was a homicide victim, according to Gainesville police.

The man was found at the Walton Summit Apartments off E.E. Butler Parkway, police said. The complex is located less than a mile from the Gainesville town square.

“Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm identity,” the department said in a social media post.

A cause of death was not released.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything in the complex possibly related to the case to contact the police department. Investigators believe the homicide happened between Friday and Saturday.

Tips can be submitted online.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

