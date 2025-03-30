BREAKING
Police investigating fatal stabbing at troubled SW Atlanta apartments

By
1 hour ago

A person was stabbed to death at a troubled apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday, authorities said.

Details are limited, but Atlanta police said the stabbing happened around 2:45 p.m. at 765 McDaniel Street, an address that corresponds to the Heritage Station apartment homes and senior village.

The victim sustained a possible laceration at the complex, where homicide investigators remained on Sunday afternoon, according to police. Their identity was not released.

In July 2023, Atlanta officials and Fulton County prosecutors announced that the 220-unit complex would be targeted for crackdowns after it was flagged by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for crime and housing conditions.

From 2017-2023, police reported more than 200 crimes at the address, including two homicides in July and November 2019, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Authorities also reported 29 aggravated assaults, 11 robberies, two rapes and two child molestations during that span, the investigation found.

In an email to the AJC in 2022, Kathy Walker with Heritage Station Family LLC said it didn’t own the property during the period of 2017-2021 when most all of the crimes occurred. At the time, she said the complex’s current operator also was not involved with the property.

Officials have not provided additional details about what led to the stabbing at the complex on Sunday. An investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.