Police investigate possible murder-suicide at Duluth apartment complex

A man and a woman were found dead Thursday at an apartment complex just off Pleasant Hill Road.

A man and a woman were found dead Thursday at an apartment complex just off Pleasant Hill Road.
50 minutes ago

A man and a woman were found dead Thursday in what Gwinnett County police said they believe was a murder-suicide.

Officers got a call from concerned family members who said they hadn’t seen their uncle in a few days, authorities said in a statement. One of the relatives had gotten what they believed was a suicide note from the man.

Police went to the apartment complex, located on Centerview Drive just off Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, at around 10:30 p.m. The area is south of I-85 near Gwinnett Place.

“Forced entry was made into the apartment,” police spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said in a statement. Officers then found the two people already deceased. Their names have not been released.

“The preliminary investigation reveals the female died by strangulation and the male died by hanging,” officials said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

