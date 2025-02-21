Police investigate possible murder-suicide at Duluth apartment complex

A man and a woman were found dead Thursday in what Gwinnett County police said they believe was a murder-suicide.

Officers got a call from concerned family members who said they hadn’t seen their uncle in a few days, authorities said in a statement. One of the relatives had gotten what they believed was a suicide note from the man.

Police went to the apartment complex, located on Centerview Drive just off Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, at around 10:30 p.m. The area is south of I-85 near Gwinnett Place.