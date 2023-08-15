Police: Gwinnett woman shot while confronting neighbor over loud music

A Gwinnett County woman was shot Sunday evening after asking a neighbor to turn down his music, according to police.

Alejandro Querales Morales, 51, faces a charge of reckless conduct after being accused of firing a bullet through his closed apartment door after the woman and her husband confronted him about the noise, officials said. The couple were standing outside the door when the woman was struck.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Explore Atlanta man gets life for killing neighbor who knocked on wrong door

The incident unfolded at the Veranda Apartments off Old Norcross Road, not far from Lawrenceville. It is not clear if Morales was aware that he was being asked to lower the volume of the music.

No other details about the incident have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.