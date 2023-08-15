BreakingNews
Following Trump indictment, agency moves on investigation of Lt. Gov. Jones

Police: Gwinnett woman shot while confronting neighbor over loud music

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A Gwinnett County woman was shot Sunday evening after asking a neighbor to turn down his music, according to police.

Alejandro Querales Morales, 51, faces a charge of reckless conduct after being accused of firing a bullet through his closed apartment door after the woman and her husband confronted him about the noise, officials said. The couple were standing outside the door when the woman was struck.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

ExploreAtlanta man gets life for killing neighbor who knocked on wrong door

The incident unfolded at the Veranda Apartments off Old Norcross Road, not far from Lawrenceville. It is not clear if Morales was aware that he was being asked to lower the volume of the music.

No other details about the incident have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING NOW
After Trump indictment, some normalcy returns to Fulton courthouse1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Enterprise’
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb tribunal does not recommend firing of teacher over controversial book
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
New Emory head on AMC closure: ‘Could not have come at a worse time’
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
New Emory head on AMC closure: ‘Could not have come at a worse time’
2h ago

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia investigation
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

After Trump indictment, some normalcy returns to Fulton courthouse
1h ago
Man found shot inside vehicle near Central Park in Old Fourth Ward
2h ago
The other big case at the Fulton County Courthouse this week
4h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photos

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
6h ago
In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment
7h ago
Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top