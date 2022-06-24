Police: 13-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued during Canton traffic stop

At 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, a Canton police officer conducted a traffic stop on North Street after seeing a driver holding her cellphone, police said Friday. The 16-year-old driver, whose name was not released, did not have a driver’s license or identification, according to police.

When the officer checked the registration on the 2014 Dodge Caravan, it had been reported stolen out of North Carolina. Inside the van, the officer found various vaping items, marijuana and a large amount of lingerie, police said in a news release.